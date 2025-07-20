Sports
Jess Carter Resigns from Social Media Amid Racial Abuse Accusations
Zurich, Switzerland – England star Jess Carter, a key player for the national team, announced she has been subjected to significant racial abuse online during the UEFA Women's Euros. The defender, who has earned 49 caps for England, stated she is taking a break from social media to protect her focus on the tournament.
Carter revealed her experience in an Instagram post, emphasizing that while every fan has the right to express opinions on performance, targeting individuals based on race or appearance is unacceptable. She said, “From the start of the tournament, I have experienced a lot of racial abuse. I don’t agree or think it’s ok to target someone’s appearance or race.”
The Lionesses are set to face Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. If they win, they will compete against either Germany or Spain in the finals. Carter, 27, has been a starting defender for the team throughout the competition in Switzerland and hopes her decision to speak out will discourage such abuse in the future.
In her statement, Carter expressed gratitude for the support she receives from fans who root for her and the team. She said, “As ever I am grateful for all of the support from the genuine fans but I am taking this measure to protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team any way I can.”
Carter concluded by highlighting the positive changes within the Lionesses squad, expressing her pride in being part of such a historic team. She stated, “I’m now looking forward and focusing on putting all of my energy into helping my team.”
Recent Posts
- UN Report Accuses Rwanda of Supporting Rebel Group in DRC Conflict
- Jess Carter Resigns from Social Media Amid Racial Abuse Accusations
- Rory McIlroy Shines, But Scottie Scheffler Leads British Open at Portrush
- Scottie Scheffler Leads at 2025 Open Championship Final Round
- Shark Week 2025: New Shows and Streaming Details Revealed
- Scheffler Leads as Rose Struggles with Shanks at The Open
- Brandon Straka Discusses Late Night Show Cancellations on Fox News
- ASEAN U-23 Cup Set to Start in Indonesia This July
- Rising Greens Fees at Royal Portrush Ahead of 2025 Open Championship
- Loïs Boisson Reaches First WTA Final in Hamburg
- Hints and Answers for NYT ‘Connections’ Puzzle on July 20, 2025
- Ohio Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident Escalates
- Manchester City Signs Teen Midfielder Sverre Nypan for £12.5 Million
- Sparks Law Firm Introduces Enhanced Criminal Defense Services in Tarrant County
- Connections Game Excites Players with Daily Challenges
- Accidental Obscenity Interrupts PGA Broadcast During Rahm’s Putt
- Bangladesh, Pakistan Prepare for T20I Showdown Amid Pitch Concerns
- Rory McIlroy Eyes Home Win at The Open Amidst Tough Competition
- New Zealand Defeats South Africa by 21 Runs in T20 Match
- Manchester United Tops Football Arrests in 2024-25 Season