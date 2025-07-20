Jess Carter Resigns from Social Media Amid Racial Abuse Accusations

Zurich, Switzerland – England star Jess Carter, a key player for the national team, announced she has been subjected to significant racial abuse online during the UEFA Women's Euros. The defender, who has earned 49 caps for England, stated she is taking a break from social media to protect her focus on the tournament.

Carter revealed her experience in an Instagram post, emphasizing that while every fan has the right to express opinions on performance, targeting individuals based on race or appearance is unacceptable. She said, “From the start of the tournament, I have experienced a lot of racial abuse. I don’t agree or think it’s ok to target someone’s appearance or race.”

The Lionesses are set to face Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. If they win, they will compete against either Germany or Spain in the finals. Carter, 27, has been a starting defender for the team throughout the competition in Switzerland and hopes her decision to speak out will discourage such abuse in the future.

In her statement, Carter expressed gratitude for the support she receives from fans who root for her and the team. She said, “As ever I am grateful for all of the support from the genuine fans but I am taking this measure to protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team any way I can.”

Carter concluded by highlighting the positive changes within the Lionesses squad, expressing her pride in being part of such a historic team. She stated, “I’m now looking forward and focusing on putting all of my energy into helping my team.”