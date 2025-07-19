Jesse McCartney to Perform in Ashwaubenon This July

Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin – Pop star Jesse McCartney is set to perform on July 19 at the west end of the Titletown football field. The concert starts at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Preconcert activities will kick off at 5:30 p.m., featuring a cornhole tournament, a bracelet-making station, and giant games in the Titletown parking lot. The event will be held in the same area that hosted the Summer Fun Days Showcase in June.

Concert-goers need to note that coolers, outside food and beverages, umbrellas, and tents are prohibited. Food and drink will be available for purchase throughout the Titletown area. Attendees should also be prepared for bag checks at the main entry points.

Parking is free in the Titletown and Lambeau Field lots, with street parking available as an alternative. The weather forecast for July 19 predicts partly sunny skies with a high of around 78 degrees and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Evening temperatures are expected to drop to about 59 degrees.

Kendra Meinert, an entertainment and feature writer at the Green Bay Press-Gazette, contributed to this report.