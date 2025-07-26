Jessica Alba Sparks Romance Rumors with Danny Ramirez After Divorce

LOS ANGELES, California — Jessica Alba, 44, is reportedly enjoying the early stages of a new romance with actor Danny Ramirez, 32, following her split from husband Cash Warren. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, things are “very new” between Alba and Ramirez, and “they’re having a good time together.”

The speculation about their relationship intensified after the pair was photographed smiling inside a car on Wednesday, July 23, after a dinner outing in the city. Alba wore a black top while Ramirez sported a light-wash denim jacket and a gray baseball cap.

Alba’s divorce from Warren was finalized earlier this year. The couple separated on December 27, 2024, and Alba filed for divorce on February 7, citing irreconcilable differences. The actress requested to restore her legal name to Jessica Marie Alba and sought joint custody of their children: two daughters, ages 17 and 13, and a son, age 7.

Despite the breakup, Alba has publicly praised Warren for his parenting skills. On Father’s Day, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking him for being a strong presence in their children’s lives. “I admire your patience and the way you hold space for them,” she wrote.

Alba and Ramirez were seen together a week earlier, returning from a vacation in Cancún. While sources say the relationship is light-hearted, Alba is also focused on her acting career. She is set to begin filming the thriller The Mark in Australia this month.

“She’s in a great place,” said the insider. “She’s excited to get back to filming.” Alba confirmed her breakup with Warren in January, emphasizing their commitment to their children and mutual respect during their split.