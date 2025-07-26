Jessica Alba Spotted with Danny Ramirez After Split from Cash Warren

Los Angeles, CA – Jessica Alba has been seen enjoying time with actor Danny Ramirez following her recent split from husband Cash Warren. Sources say their relationship is “very new” and that the pair are “having a good time together.” They were spotted together in a car on July 23 after a dinner outing in Los Angeles.

Alba, 44, wore a black top with her hair cascading over her shoulders, while Ramirez, 32, donned a light-wash denim jacket and gray baseball cap. A source revealed to PEOPLE that the two are continuing to spend time together, sparking dating rumors.

The actress finalized her split from Warren, 46, on February 7, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who married in 2008, had been together since meeting in 2004, and share three children: two daughters aged 17 and 13, and a son aged 7. In the divorce, Alba requested her legal name to be restored to Jessica Marie Alba, and joint custody of their children.

Despite the divorce, Alba has praised Warren’s parenting skills on social media. On Father’s Day, she honored him in an Instagram post, expressing appreciation for his care and patience with their children.

The actress has also been spotted traveling with Ramirez. On July 14, they returned from a trip to Cancún, further fueling speculation about their budding romance. A source mentioned that she is “flattered” by the attention since the divorce but is focusing on herself and her kids.

Alba is set to work with Ramirez in their upcoming thriller, The Mark, which begins filming in Australia this month. An insider shared, “She’s in a great place and excited to get back to filming. She’s doing what she loves and keeping her circle tight.”