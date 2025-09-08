Entertainment
Jessica Alba Stuns in Red Mini Dress at Exclusive Club Event
NEW YORK CITY, NY — Jessica Alba turned heads in a vibrant red mini dress while stepping out on September 3. The actress and entrepreneur showcased her toned legs and modern style in the bold outfit.
Alba was spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, an exclusive restaurant, where she dazzled onlookers as she exited and got into her car. Paparazzi captured the moment and complimented her, with one saying, “Jessica, you look amazing.” She greeted her group of five friends warmly before slipping into her vehicle.
In addition to the striking red dress, Alba paired her look with a chic chocolate-brown blazer and matching bag. Her glossy makeup highlighted her features, while burgundy pumps completed her stylish ensemble. The actress wore her blonde caramel hair in loose waves, adding glamour to her appearance.
During her time at the club, Alba appeared confident and radiant, winning the hearts of her fans. Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Cash Warren, was seen later that night at the same venue, accompanied by a mystery woman in a black dress. However, there was no public interaction between the former couple.
Ayesha Zafar, an entertainment writer at Evolve Media, is known for her insights on the latest films and series. Outside of her writing, she enjoys exploring diverse cuisines.
