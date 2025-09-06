Entertainment
Jessica Alba and Warren Split Amid New Romance Reports
Los Angeles, CA — Jessica Alba and Warren have separated after nearly 20 years of marriage, with both moving on to new relationships. The couple, who share three children, were first seen apart earlier this year.
Warren, 46, was spotted with 20-year-old actress Seanna Pereira outside the Bird Streets Club in the early hours of September 3. They left the exclusive venue around 1 a.m. Pereira wore a fitted white top and black waist-high shorts, holding a quilted Chanel bag.
Meanwhile, Alba, 44, has been linked to a 32-year-old actor this summer. In January, she announced their split, expressing pride in their growth over the past two decades but stating it was time for them to embark on separate paths.
A source close to the couple noted that they are supportive of each other’s dating lives. “They think it’s common in Hollywood, so there’s no issue. They are cool with each other dating,” the source said.
Despite their separation, Alba and Warren remain committed to their children’s well-being. They are focused on maintaining a loving environment and introducing new partners slowly as relationships become serious. “They are incredibly protective of their kids’ privacy,” the insider added.
The couple’s divorce was described as a mutual decision, with a strong friendship still intact. “They want to foster a loving relationship,” the source explained.
