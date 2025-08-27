Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Face Marriage Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake‘s marriage, which has thrived for over a decade, is reportedly encountering difficulties. A close source disclosed that Biel is shifting her focus from her husband to her own career ambitions.

The couple, who wed on October 19, 2012, have two children, Silas and Phineas. Recently, however, Biel seems to be seeking a greater balance in their partnership. The insider noted that she has decided to prioritize her upcoming projects, including a newly launched wine label.

“The full-time mom now wants Justin to step up and take control of certain things,” the source said. The actor, 43, is willing to help when she has the time. Previously, Biel contributed significantly to Timberlake’s career, especially during his “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” but things have changed.

“It’s a real switch in the balance of power for these two,” said the insider. Biel, who has always been a supportive wife, is now eager to pursue her dreams without sacrificing her aspirations for Timberlake.

Though she expresses concern for Timberlake, 44, following his Lyme disease diagnosis, she is determined to prioritize her career. “Biel’s got to take care of herself and keep the momentum with her thriving career,” the source added.