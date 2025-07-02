Jessica Biel Launches Family Wine Label with Brother and Sister-in-Law

Los Angeles, CA — Actress Jessica Biel has officially launched Prophet & Poet, a new wine label she co-founded with her brother Justin Biel, sister-in-law Rose Biel, winemaker Jesse Katz, and Chris and Ariel Jackson, the owners of Jackson Family Wines. The announcement came on July 1, 2025, marking a significant addition to Biel’s entrepreneurial endeavors.

The wine label originated from a gift Biel gave her brother and Rose during their wedding in 2018 in Mexico. Katz crafted a custom blend for the occasion, sparking the idea for a family wine business. ‘He called me and asked me, “Hey, would you like to create a special blend for Justin’s wedding?”’ Biel recalled in an interview with PEOPLE. ‘And it was such an inspired and cool idea.’

Biel, already a mother to two children, has personal ties to wine as it compliments family celebrations. ‘I think about my wedding when I drink Jesse’s wine, and my brother’s wedding, the times we’ve opened up different bottles to celebrate holidays, or births, or anniversaries,’ she noted.

The inaugural 2021 vintages of Prophet & Poet include five varieties: Black Crown Cabernet Sauvignon, Mountain Sage Proprietary Red, Mourning Cloak Proprietary Red, Ghost Cat Chardonnay, and King Bird Chardonnay. Biel aims to make her wine a memorable experience, as the packaging features poetry written by Justin and Rose.

‘This is a passion project between my brother, my sister-in-law, myself, and our very good friends,’ Biel said. ‘To be able to provide beautiful wine for others’ stories feels exciting.’ She emphasizes how wine has always brought her family together and hopes it will do the same for others.

The actress confessed that she never expected to enter the wine business but finds the journey deeply rewarding. ‘I like a big, bold red,’ Biel shared about her taste in wine. ‘I love wines from Italy, wines from France, and of course, from Napa.’

Biel’s husband, singer Justin Timberlake, also played a role in developing the new products. ‘He was taste-testing with us back when we were creating this wine for my brother and his wife,’ she recalled.

The couple enjoys spending quality time with their children, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, amidst their busy schedules. Biel recently mentioned traveling to Europe while Timberlake wraps up festival dates, emphasizing the joy of being present with family in a beautiful setting.