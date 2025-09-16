Entertainment
Jessica Chastain and Lily James to Appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers
NEW YORK, NY — Jessica Chastain and Lily James will appear on Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” scheduled to air at 12:35 AM ET/PT on NBC. Chastain is promoting her upcoming miniseries, “The Savant,” while James will discuss her new film, “Swiped.” This episode is expected to kick off an exciting week of original programming.
The network previously shared behind-the-scenes photos from the taping, highlighting the actresses during their interviews with Meyers. Chastain, known for her roles in award-winning films, expressed excitement about her new project, saying, “I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve created.” James echoed her enthusiasm about “Swiped,” commenting, “It’s been a thrill to work on this film, and I hope people enjoy it as much as we did making it.”
This will be the 1699th episode of the series, with a lineup of guests that reflects the show’s commitment to showcasing diverse talent in Hollywood. The episode will also include appearances by other notable personalities throughout the week.
Meyers, who has hosted the show since 2014, continues to bring star-studded episodes to viewers each week, making it a staple in late-night television.
