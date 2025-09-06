Jessica Chastain receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, California — Actress Jessica Chastain was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 4, 2025, celebrating her successful career in film. The ceremony featured Chastain’s family, friends, and fellow Academy Award winners Al Pacino and Viola Davis.

During the ceremony, Davis praised Chastain’s artistry, stating, ‘Jessica, you understand the task of being an artist. I love how you do what you do.’ Chastain is best known for her performances in films like ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ for which she won an Oscar, and ‘The Help,’ which earned her an early nomination.

Chastain expressed gratitude at the event, saying, ‘Standing in front of this star, I feel the weight and great gift of what we get to do in Hollywood. This star to me, it’s not an end point, it’s a mile marker.’ She continued, ‘To my friends, my teachers, my collaborators… you guys turned a shy, awkward drama kid into a woman who believed that stories can save lives.’

The star is the 2,819th since the Walk of Fame’s opening in 1961. The honor comes just weeks before the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series ‘The Savant,’ where Chastain will star and produce.

Chastain’s journey began in Sacramento, where she developed an interest in acting at a young age. She attended Juilliard, thanks to a scholarship from Robin Williams, and began her professional career on stage before transitioning to television and film.

Al Pacino, who has worked closely with Chastain, also spoke at the ceremony, saying, ‘You just look at her, and you get inspired… she’s got ‘it.’ I love ‘it,’ and I love her.’ Viola Davis added, ‘You have busted them down through the luminescent art of your work, and that makes you immortal.’

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce provided the information for the event, affirming Chastain’s significant contributions to the film industry.