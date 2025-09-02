Sports
Jessica Pegula Advances to Semifinals of 2025 U.S. Open
New York City, NY — The 2025 U.S. Open quarterfinals began today at Flushing Meadows, highlighted by Jessica Pegula‘s decisive victory over Barbora Krejčíková. Pegula, ranked fourth, defeated Krejčíková 6-3, 6-3, securing her spot in the semifinals for the second consecutive year.
Pegula started strong against Krejčíková, displaying powerful serves and quick gameplay. After the match, Pegula expressed her excitement about her performance. “I feel really comfortable,” she said in her on-court interview. “Ten years ago, I never thought I’d be good at this, but I guess I am.”
In the men’s quarterfinals, both Jiří Lehečka (20) and Carlos Alcaraz (2) faced off on Arthur Ashe Stadium. As the match unfolded, Alcaraz showcased his exceptional skills, leaving Lehečka struggling to keep up. Alcaraz, the reigning champion, is yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament.
The evening session of the quarterfinals features Novak Djokovic (7) going against Taylor Fritz (4), followed by Aryna Sabalenka (1) versus Markéta Vondroušová. Fans eagerly anticipate these matchups as the tournament progresses.
As Pegula celebrated her victory, she emphasized her preparation leading into the semifinal round. “I’ve been playing really good tennis,” she stated. “I wanted to have quick starts today, especially against someone like her.” With her victory today, Pegula remains a strong contender in the tournament.
