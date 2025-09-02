News
Jessica Pegula Advances in US Open, Set to Face Barbora Krejcikova
NEW YORK — Jessica Pegula, the No. 4 seed at the 2025 US Open, advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating fellow American Ann Li 6-1, 6-2 in just 54 minutes on Sunday. The match was held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking Pegula’s second consecutive trip to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows.
Pegula has not dropped a set throughout the tournament, showcasing her dominance on the court. “Probably the best match, honestly, I’ve played since, like, before Wimbledon,” Pegula said. “I was just hitting the ball, doing everything well, executing my strategy very well.” Through her four matches, Pegula has lost only 17 games, her fewest in any tournament leading to one of her eight major quarterfinal appearances.
Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, last year’s champion, also reached the quarterfinals without dropping a set after defeating her opponent 6-1, 6-4. Sabalenka is aiming to secure her No. 1 ranking after the tournament. “I’m enjoying being world number one,” Sabalenka said, highlighting her commitment to maintaining her performance.
In the quarterfinals, Pegula will face Barbora Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam champion ranked No. 62. Krejcikova has fought off injuries to return to elite competition and recently overcame a challenging match against Taylor Townsend, saving eight match points before winning 1-6, 7-6 (13), 6-3.
Pegula, who reached the finals last year but lost to Sabalenka, expressed pride in her current performance, especially after noticing a turnaround from her earlier struggles this season. “To be able to come back and make another quarterfinal here is something I’m definitely proud of,” she said.
Krejcikova and Pegula are set to meet at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The match promises to be a significant test for both players, as Krejcikova seeks to continue her winning momentum and Pegula aims to advance further in the competition.
