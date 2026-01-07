Sports
Jessica Pegula and Anna Kalinskaya Face Off in Brisbane
Brisbane, Australia – In an exciting matchup at the WTA Brisbane International, No. 6-ranked Jessica Pegula is set to face No. 33 Anna Kalinskaya in the round of 32 on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET.
Pegula enters the match with odds of -190 to win, while Kalinskaya has odds of +145. This suggests that bookmakers give Kalinskaya a 65.5% implied probability of winning based on the moneyline.
Our predictive model estimates Pegula has a 62% chance of victory overall, while she holds a 59% chance of winning the first set. Along with these predictions, the model indicates Kalinskaya (+3.5) has a 53% chance of covering the games spread.
The Brisbane International will set the stage for bigger events as the Australian Open approaches, with many top players participating next week in Adelaide. Among them are Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva, both highly ranked in the WTA standings.
This year, the tournament will feature a total prize pool of $1,206,446, and the women’s singles champion will receive $185,500, an increase from last year’s $164,000 prize.
With key players like Pegula and Kalinskaya already making headlines, tennis fans are eagerly awaiting the results from this match and the rest of the tournament. As the competition heats up, all eyes will be on the Brisbane courts.
