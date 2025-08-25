Jessica Pegula Discusses US Open Changes and Mixed Doubles Joy

New York, NY – Jessica Pegula, a prominent figure in women’s tennis, kicked off the US Open‘s festivities this week by participating in a star-studded mixed doubles lineup. Pegula, who dazzled fans last year by reaching the singles final, is eager to make a significant impact again.

The 29-year-old athlete acknowledged that her recent performance has been inconsistent, yet her skill on the court is undeniable. During a press conference, she shared her thoughts on various topics, including the long-awaited renovations planned for the US Open.

Pegula expressed support for the upcoming changes, which were announced earlier this year. After witnessing substantial developments at the Cincinnati Open, she believes change is necessary for the US Open. “It’s definitely needed. I think the US Open has outgrown a little bit,” Pegula said. “It’s so busy, packed with people.”

While discussing the renovations, she commented on a new building that is under construction, saying, “I think it’s just time. More space is needed.” Pegula acknowledges the nostalgia for the existing structures but feels modernization is overdue.

This year, the USTA unveiled plans for the largest single investment in US Open history, which includes modernizing the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the creation of a Player Performance Centre. Pegula teamed up with British player Jack Draper for the mixed doubles tournament, a format that has generated significant interest.

After being eliminated in the semi-finals, Pegula reflected positively on her experience. “I had so much fun. I mean, obviously, it helps when you’re winning a few matches,” she said. “I feel more sad honestly than after a singles match.”

Despite the mixed doubles format facing some criticism, Pegula, like many other participants, felt satisfied and excited about the event. “I loved it,” she concluded, indicating her enthusiasm for the new format.