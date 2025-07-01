Sports
Jessica Pegula Faces Elisabetta Cocciaretto Again at Wimbledon
London, England – The first round of Wimbledon continues Tuesday as the No. 3 ranked Jessica Pegula faces Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the All England Club. This is their second matchup, with Pegula having dominated their previous encounter at Wimbledon in 2023, winning 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 32.
Pegula enters the match as a significant favorite. According to DraftKings, she holds a moneyline of -1100, giving her an implied probability of 91.67% to advance to the second round. Cocciaretto, ranked No. 116, is seen as the underdog at +600. Historical performance indicates that Cocciaretto has struggled in Grand Slam events; her best finish was a third-round appearance before losing to Pegula in 2023.
Cocciaretto has shown some promise at Wimbledon, making it to the second round in both singles and doubles in 2022 but has yet to win against a top player like Pegula. The American, however, is looking to reverse her past performances as she has not advanced beyond the quarterfinals in her previous Wimbledon appearances.
Pegula is coming off a recent victory at the Bad Homburg Open, showcasing her skills on grass and boosting her confidence just before the tournament. As Cocciaretto prepares for a formidable opponent, oddsmakers do not foresee an upset. Many predict Pegula will win easily, likely in straight sets under 19.5 games.
The match is set to begin at 6:00 AM ET on Tuesday. Tennis fans can catch the action live on ESPN and other platforms.
Recent Posts
- Post Malone and Christy Lee Split After Short Romance
- Fabio Capello Talks Real Madrid vs. Juventus Clash Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup
- Real Madrid and Juventus Battle to Scoreless Draw in World Club Cup
- Timberwolves Let Two Players Go as Free Agency Approaches
- Storms Bring Rain and Winds to Ontario and Quebec
- Real Madrid and Juventus Clash in FIFA Club World Cup 2025
- Roberto Martínez Highlights Alberto Costa in Club World Cup Commentary
- Buffalo Sabres Trade Sam Lafferty to Chicago Blackhawks
- Kings Add Ceci, Dumoulin, and Forsberg in New Signings
- Florida Panthers Sign Veteran Defenseman Jeff Petry to One-Year Deal
- Radek Faksa Returns to Dallas Stars on Three-Year Deal
- Severe Thunderstorms Headed for D.C. Region This Tuesday
- Raptors Extend Jakob Poeltl’s Contract for Four More Years
- Cavaliers Eye Trades for Garland and Allen This Offseason
- Jonathan Drouin to Test Free Agency Market on July 1
- Cody Ceci Signs Four-Year Deal with Los Angeles Kings
- Coco Gauff Set to Compete at Wimbledon 2025
- Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Defenseman Ryan Johnson to Three-Year Deal
- Dennis Gilbert Signs with Flyers, Marks His Sixth NHL Team
- CBS Soaps to Revisit Episodes Amid Hiatus for Beyond The Gates