Jessica Pegula Faces Elisabetta Cocciaretto Again at Wimbledon

London, England – The first round of Wimbledon continues Tuesday as the No. 3 ranked Jessica Pegula faces Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the All England Club. This is their second matchup, with Pegula having dominated their previous encounter at Wimbledon in 2023, winning 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 32.

Pegula enters the match as a significant favorite. According to DraftKings, she holds a moneyline of -1100, giving her an implied probability of 91.67% to advance to the second round. Cocciaretto, ranked No. 116, is seen as the underdog at +600. Historical performance indicates that Cocciaretto has struggled in Grand Slam events; her best finish was a third-round appearance before losing to Pegula in 2023.

Cocciaretto has shown some promise at Wimbledon, making it to the second round in both singles and doubles in 2022 but has yet to win against a top player like Pegula. The American, however, is looking to reverse her past performances as she has not advanced beyond the quarterfinals in her previous Wimbledon appearances.

Pegula is coming off a recent victory at the Bad Homburg Open, showcasing her skills on grass and boosting her confidence just before the tournament. As Cocciaretto prepares for a formidable opponent, oddsmakers do not foresee an upset. Many predict Pegula will win easily, likely in straight sets under 19.5 games.

The match is set to begin at 6:00 AM ET on Tuesday. Tennis fans can catch the action live on ESPN and other platforms.