Sports
Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
New York, NY — World No. 7 Jessica Pegula faced an unexpected challenge during her US Open quarterfinal match against Barbora Krejcikova when her back began to spasm. With the score at 4-3 in the first set, Pegula took a rare bathroom break to address the issue.
In the bathroom of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 31-year-old athlete performed crunches on the floor, hoping to relieve her discomfort. Pegula has dealt with sacroiliac joint issues since Wimbledon, and the pain intensified mid-match. She explained on her podcast, co-hosted with Madison Keys, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk, ‘I needed to lay down on the floor and do some core exercises because my back was spasming up.’
After quickly regrouping, Pegula returned to the court and powered through to win the first set 6-3, then took the second set 6-3, securing her spot in the semifinals. ‘After, my coaches were like, ‘We were wondering if you were OK, if you ate something or something was wrong,” Pegula recalled.
In the semifinal, Pegula battled against eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka, winning the first set but ultimately losing the next two. Despite the outcome, Pegula viewed her time in New York as productive as she prepares to represent the United States in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen, China. Following that, she plans to compete in the WTA 1000 China Open in Beijing next week and the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open in October.
Recent Posts
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs
- Dodgers Face Phillies in Pitching Duel Featuring Snell and Luzardo