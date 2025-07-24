Jessica Pegula Returns to D.C. as Top Seed at Citi Open

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jessica Pegula, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, heads into the Mubadala Citi DC Open this week as the top seed and favorite for the title. After a successful season, Pegula is eager to recapture the title she won here in 2019, marking her first WTA victory.

Pegula, 31, has made significant strides in her career over the past few years. She started climbing the WTA rankings in her late twenties, ultimately reaching a career-high rank of No. 2. Since her breakthrough victory, Pegula has added several titles to her name, including nine singles championships.

Reflecting on her first title at the Citi Open, Pegula shared, “For me, getting that monkey off my back, being able to do it at a tour level for the first time, was great. That was such a big mountain for me to climb, and now I’m sitting here with eight or nine titles.”

Pegula’s journey to that first title included defeating tough competitors like Kateřina Siniaková and Camila Giorgi. After years of hard work, she acknowledges the importance of that win as a turning point in her career.

This year, Pegula begins her campaign against Leylah Fernandez, who advanced to the second round after defeating Maya Joint. Pegula’s consistent performance on hard courts has positioned her as a top contender in this tournament.

Since her first title, Pegula has become one of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour. Last year, she enjoyed a successful summer hard court season, winning the Canadian Open and reaching the finals at the U.S. Open, where she faced Aryna Sabalenka.

“Definitely my favorite part of the year,” Pegula said about playing on hard courts. “I always feel like I play my best tennis here. It’s gone by so fast; I can’t believe we’re back.”

As Pegula gears up for the tournament, she brings with her both experience and ambition. Having established strong connections over her years in D.C., she expresses appreciation for the community that has supported her throughout her career.

“I have those memories every time I come back. So many of the volunteers and people here have seen me grow, and it’s really special,” Pegula added.