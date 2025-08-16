Los Angeles, CA — A viral video claiming that a whale trainer named Jessica Radcliffe was killed by an orca during a live performance is a complete hoax. Investigations have found no credible evidence that Radcliffe ever existed, nor that any such attack took place.

The video, which circulated widely on social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook, depicted a brutal scene of an orca attacking a trainer. Experts who analyzed the footage determined it was an AI-generated fabrication combined with archival material.

Fact-checkers conducted thorough searches in marine park employment records and public databases but found no mentions of Radcliffe or the incident. “The absence of any official records raises significant doubts about the authenticity of the video,” noted a representative from IBT.

The clip included bizarre claims, such as the orca being provoked by menstrual blood, a detail commonly found in false narratives to evoke stronger emotional reactions. This tactic echoes elements from real-life incidents, like the deaths of orca trainers Alexis Martínez and Dawn Brancheau, both of whom were killed during interactions with the whales they trained.

The 2009 death of Martínez in Tenerife and Brancheau’s death in 2010 at SeaWorld Orlando have been subjects of much media scrutiny, including discussions in the documentary “Blackfish.” Experts assert that using recognizable, real-life incidents helps false stories gain traction.

Researchers have found that misinformation spreads rapidly online, often outpacing efforts to debunk it. They emphasize that repeated exposure to such content can lead to false beliefs becoming entrenched in public perception.

Criticism has mounted against social media companies for their handling of misinformation and AI-generated content. Experts recommend several methods for users to verify video authenticity, including checking multiple news sources and utilizing reverse image searches.

The hoax surrounding Jessica Radcliffe serves as a stark reminder of the challenges in separating fact from fiction in today’s digital landscape.