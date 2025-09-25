Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale

Los Angeles, CA — Jessica Sanchez made a memorable return to the stage on the finale of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The Texas native, now nine months pregnant, performed her rendition of “Die With A Smile,” originally sung by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

Dressed in an elegant all-white outfit, Sanchez captivated the audience with her powerful vocals, prompting fireworks and confetti to fill the air as she earned a standing ovation. Judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell praised her performance, with Vergara saying, “You look like a little pregnant angel. I mean you look beautiful, your voice, I’ve never heard anything like that. Bravo, Jessica.”

Sanchez first gained fame as a child contestant in the inaugural season of AGT in 2006, and has since made a name for herself in the music industry, including a second-place finish on “American Idol” Season 11. Her return to AGT’s 20th season is particularly significant, highlighting her incredible journey.

Mel B noted that Sanchez brings emotion and passion into every performance, describing her vocals as “flawless.” Similarly, Howie applauded Sanchez’s finale act as the best of the night, while Simon remarked on the extra energy she seemed to exude, possibly due to her pregnancy.

The winner of this season of AGT will be revealed on Wednesday, September 24, during the final episode, airing at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.