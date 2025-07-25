Entertainment
Jessica Simpson Accidentally Pees Onstage During ‘Today’ Show Performance
NEW YORK, New York — Jessica Simpson faced a rare moment on live television Wednesday when she accidentally urinated onstage during her performance on the “Today” show.
The pop singer delivered a medley as part of the NBC breakfast show’s summer concert series. Despite the mishap, her performance was so captivating that many viewers remained blissfully unaware of what had occurred.
Reports suggest that Simpson, who gained fame as a reality star on “Newlyweds,” revealed the incident backstage to crew members after her performance. Sources confirm that it is not unusual for performers to have similar accidents.
Simpson joins a list of other celebrities who have experienced onstage bathroom mishaps, including Pattie Labelle, Fergie, Joe Jonas, Ed Sheeran, and Hugh Jackman. Jackman previously recounted a similar experience during his role in “Beauty and the Beast,” noting the challenge of managing body functions while performing energetically.
This isn’t the first time Simpson has openly discussed dealing with such situations. In 2023, she shared an Instagram photo showing her squatting during a photo shoot, captioned, “When you gotta go, you gotta go. Set life.”
After her performance on the “Today” show, she also faced a wardrobe malfunction when her corset slipped, revealing a pink bra. Simpson handled the slip with good humor, stating, “Of course, I have a malfunction here and everywhere…but I think my boob stayed in, so that’s good.”
This appearance marked Simpson’s return to the “Today” stage for the first time since 2006, where she promoted songs from her latest album, “Nashville Canyon Pt. 1,” released in March. She expressed her excitement about performing live again, saying, “There is just something inside of me that always has to sing, and now I’m ready to be doing it on stage in front of people again.”
