Jessica Simpson Celebrates Independence Day in Flirty Red Bikini

Los Angeles, CA – On July 4, singer Jessica Simpson showed off her new figure in a striking red bikini in a mirror selfie shared on Instagram.

The 44-year-old singer and actress posted the photo during her Independence Day celebrations, pairing the bikini with a green button-down shirt and white sunglasses. The caption featured Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ song, “An American Girl,” setting a festive mood.

This photo follows years of Simpson struggling with body image. In her 2020 memoir, “Open Book,” she recounted how her issues began at 17 when a music producer advised her to lose weight. She weighed 118 pounds at the time and later battled weight fluctuations that saw her drop to a low of 103 pounds.

A source revealed to Page Six that Simpson’s recent weight loss, where she lost about 100 pounds, has positively impacted her personality. “She suddenly [feels] 21 again,” the insider stated.

In early January, Simpson confirmed her split from her estranged husband Eric Johnson, 45, after a decade of marriage. In a statement to People, she said, “Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” emphasizing the well-being of their three children, Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6.

Simpson has been candid about her journey toward body positivity. Earlier this year, she expressed that her weight loss journey took time and patience, stating, “It took three years.” She noted, “Great health was my ultimate goal, not looking a specific way in a bikini.” Simpson encouraged others facing body image struggles to focus on their unique qualities.

“I think if everyone gets to know themselves, they’ll like themselves more,” she said, acknowledging her own differences and flaws as part of her confidence.