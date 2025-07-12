Jessica Simpson Dazzles in Sheer Dress for 45th Birthday Bash

Hollywood, CA — Jessica Simpson celebrated her 45th birthday in style on Thursday, turning heads in a see-through, sparkling dress during a lavish soirée at the famed Chateau Marmont.

The fashion designer and singer donned a sheer dress with a shimmering silver overlay, layered over dark briefs. She completed the look with silver platform heels and a sparkling choker. For a touch of elegance, Simpson draped a black satin tuxedo coat over her dazzling ensemble.

Joining her for the celebration was her mother, Tina Ann, who wore an animal-print cocktail dress. Photos from the event captured Jessica posing with a two-tiered birthday cake adorned with a party hat and enjoying the company of her female friends at the gathering.

<p"The bash was truly a spectacular affair," a source said. Simpson styled her iconic blonde hair in loose waves and opted for a smoky eye and glossy lip for the festive occasion.

“Fancy dive into 45 💫✨💫,” Simpson captioned the photos she shared on social media the following day, eliciting a wave of birthday wishes and compliments from her fans. Comments included, “Guurllll 45 never looked so good” and “you are BODY GOALS.”

Earlier in the week, Simpson teased her upcoming single “Fade” while promoting it in a glossy leather bodysuit and furry leopard-print coat.

She reflected on her year ahead with an uplifting message, saying, “To start off my 45th year ’round the sun, I’m gonna bright side the journey of life by choosing to be the HAPPY part of my BIRTHDAY.” Her excitement for her music was evident, as she shared that fans could expect new releases from her “Nashville Canyon” project soon.

Simpson has been enjoying a summer filled with family time, spending moments with her three children: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. This birthday marks a special moment for the singer, who continues to evolve in her personal and professional life.