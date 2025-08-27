Jessica Simpson May Return to Reality TV with Kardashian Support

Los Angeles, CA – Jessica Simpson might make a return to reality television, backed by one of Hollywood’s biggest families, according to a source. The Kardashian family is reportedly encouraging her to harness her potential and the lucrative opportunities that come with being a reality star in the digital age.

Simpson, who is currently producing a documentary, is also preparing to chronicle her highly anticipated return to music after more than a decade. The source pointed out that Simpson’s early 2000s show, ‘Newlyweds,’ laid the groundwork for the Kardashians’ reality franchise.

“Jessica loved the benefits that came with being part of a groundbreaking reality TV hit,” the source said. “The magazine covers, movie roles, endorsement deals, and her own company all stemmed from the success of ‘Newlyweds.’ The Kardashians are essentially doing their own version of that.”

However, the source noted that Simpson’s home life has changed significantly since her time on ‘Newlyweds’ with Nick Lachey. Now, as a single mother to three children—Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Eric Johnson—her experiences are quite different.

“Her story right now, as a single mom balancing work, family, and dating, is compelling,” the source said, adding that the Kardashians recognize that potential for captivating television.

Simpson has a prior connection with Kim Kardashian, as she made a cameo in Kardashian’s upcoming legal drama, ‘All's Fair.’ Additionally, her daughter Maxwell is friends with Kardashian’s daughter, North West, 12.