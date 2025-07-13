Jessica Simpson Turns Heads in Sparkling Sheer Dress for 45th Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jessica Simpson celebrated her 45th birthday in style on July 10, turning heads with a stunning sheer dress at the legendary Hollywood hotspot, Château Marmont.

Simpson shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off her risqué outfit, which featured a glittering mesh design paired with black underwear. The singer layered her look with a satin coat, silver platform heels, and a sparkling choker necklace. In one picture, she was seen posing with a two-tiered birthday cake while surrounded by friends.

In her birthday posts, she wrote, “Fancy dive into 45,” revealing her upbeat attitude as she welcomed this milestone year. Simpson’s blonde hair fell in loose waves past her shoulders, and she continued to express confidence in her appearance.

The celebrations included a sultry video where Simpson teased her upcoming single, “Fade,” from her forthcoming album, “Nashville Canyon, Part 2.” In the clip, she wore a leopard print faux fur coat and posed in a bathtub while enjoying cherries. Simpson captioned the video, “To start off my 45th year’round the sun, Imma gonna bright side the journey of life by choosin’ to be the HAPPY part of my BIRTHDAY,” showcasing her positive outlook.

Her birthday festivities follow the release of “Nashville Canyon, Part 1” in March, featuring a mix of soul and rockabilly songs. Simpson has described her music as a form of self-discovery amidst personal changes, including her split from husband Eric Johnson after ten years of marriage.

Simpson has three children with Johnson: daughters Maxwell and Birdie, and son Ace. As she celebrates her 45th year, Simpson appears to embrace a new chapter in both her career and personal life.