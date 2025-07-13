Entertainment
Jessica Simpson Turns Heads in Sparkling Sheer Dress for 45th Birthday
LOS ANGELES, CA — Jessica Simpson celebrated her 45th birthday in style on July 10, turning heads with a stunning sheer dress at the legendary Hollywood hotspot, Château Marmont.
Simpson shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off her risqué outfit, which featured a glittering mesh design paired with black underwear. The singer layered her look with a satin coat, silver platform heels, and a sparkling choker necklace. In one picture, she was seen posing with a two-tiered birthday cake while surrounded by friends.
In her birthday posts, she wrote, “Fancy dive into 45,” revealing her upbeat attitude as she welcomed this milestone year. Simpson’s blonde hair fell in loose waves past her shoulders, and she continued to express confidence in her appearance.
The celebrations included a sultry video where Simpson teased her upcoming single, “Fade,” from her forthcoming album, “Nashville Canyon, Part 2.” In the clip, she wore a leopard print faux fur coat and posed in a bathtub while enjoying cherries. Simpson captioned the video, “To start off my 45th year’round the sun, Imma gonna bright side the journey of life by choosin’ to be the HAPPY part of my BIRTHDAY,” showcasing her positive outlook.
Her birthday festivities follow the release of “Nashville Canyon, Part 1” in March, featuring a mix of soul and rockabilly songs. Simpson has described her music as a form of self-discovery amidst personal changes, including her split from husband Eric Johnson after ten years of marriage.
Simpson has three children with Johnson: daughters Maxwell and Birdie, and son Ace. As she celebrates her 45th year, Simpson appears to embrace a new chapter in both her career and personal life.
Recent Posts
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week