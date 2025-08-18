Jessica Williams Discusses Gaby’s Complex Love Life in ‘Shrinking’ Season 3

Los Angeles, CA – Jessica Williams, star of the Emmy-nominated series ‘Shrinking,’ recently shared insights into her character Gaby‘s evolving relationships as the show gears up for its third season. The show follows therapist Jimmy, played by Jason Segel, who begins to communicate more openly with his clients, leading to unexpected changes in their lives.

Season 2 saw a messy romance unfold between Gaby and Jimmy. Williams describes their chemistry as entertaining, noting the ambiguity surrounding their relational dynamics. Fans often ask whether they should support the relationship. ‘It’s funny because people come up to me asking, “What’s the deal with Jimmy and Gaby?”’ she said. ‘It’s a really funny relationship and reflects how complex relationships can be.’

As the story progresses, Gaby faces a new challenge with the introduction of Derek, played by Damon Wayans Jr. Williams explains that Derek has his life more together than Gaby, who has her own fears stemming from past experiences, particularly her prior marriage. ‘Derek allows Gaby to explore personal growth,’ she commented.

In an interesting note, Williams elaborated on the intentional decision to keep Gaby and another character, Louie, from interacting throughout Season 2. ‘Them not speaking was important to me,’ she said. ‘I think it highlights Gaby’s emotional struggles.’ She teased that fans can look forward to more development in Season 3, including potential discussions between Gaby and Louie.

Williams also opened up about her personal self-care in the industry. ‘I’m lucky to be grounded by friends from my early years,’ she shared. ‘They remind me of who I am, separate from my role as an actress.’ This balance is crucial for Williams, who strives to maintain a healthy perspective amid the pressures of fame.

Reflecting on the impact of ‘Shrinking,’ Williams believes viewers connect with the characters on a personal level. ‘People wish they knew these characters in real life,’ she said. ‘It’s about the found family element, where mistakes are made and boundaries are tested.’ With much excitement for the upcoming season, Williams is eager for fans to see where the story goes next. ‘I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s coming in Season 3,’ she added.