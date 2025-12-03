Jessie J Breaks Protocol to Hug Princess Kate at Royal Event

London, England – Jessie J shared her heartfelt experience of hugging the Princess of Wales during the Royal Variety Performance on November 19, 2025, breaking protocol to connect over their shared cancer journeys.

During an interview on the U.K. show This Morning on December 3, the 37-year-old singer reflected on the emotional moment she embraced Kate Middleton, 43. “I was briefed not to, but… I just saw a mom that has also gone through cancer publicly, and I just wanted to give her a hug,” Jessie explained.

Jessie described her feelings at the time, saying, “It was as simple as that. I didn’t see her as the Princess of Wales. I mean, obviously I did, and I was respectful. I said to her, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ and she received it.”

The singer recalled telling Kate, “It’s inspiring,” recognizing the difficult times both women have faced. Middleton announced earlier this year that she was in remission after undergoing treatment for cancer.

Princess Kate’s appearance at the event marked her return to public life after reducing her royal duties while undergoing chemotherapy. In March 2024, she revealed her diagnosis and announced her remission in January 2025.

Jessie J, who disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2025, has been open about her journey and the importance of raising awareness. She shared with the audience on This Morning, “My blessings outweigh anything that’s happened. I’ve had quality time with my mom; I’m more present as a parent.”

She added that her health experiences have positively influenced those around her, stating, “My friends have checked their breasts and gone, ‘I found something, and I’m going to get it looked at.’” Jessie emphasized that facing her diagnosis with positivity has been crucial.

As both women continue to navigate their cancer battles, their moment of connection stands as a poignant reminder of shared experiences and mutual support.