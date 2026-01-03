Jessie James Decker Welcomes 2026 with Family Beach Photos

Nashville, TN — Country singer Jessie James Decker celebrated the arrival of 2026 with her family on a beach vacation. On January 1, Decker, 37, shared a series of joyful photos on Instagram, showcasing her family’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In her post, she expressed enthusiasm for the new year, writing, “2026 here we come baby!! Here’s to fresh starts, full hearts, happy babies, and beautiful memories to come.” Decker highlighted her personal resolution for ongoing health and happiness.

The carousel of photos included images of her children playing on the beach alongside her husband, Eric Decker. They have four children: Vivianne, 11, Eric Jr., 10, Forrest, 7, and their youngest, Denver, who is only 21 months old. In one picture, Jessie is seen hugging Eric while they hold Denver, all smiles in matching beach attire.

Fans of the Decker family took to the comments section to praise the children’s fit appearances, with one fan noting, “The abs on the Decker fam is CRAZYYYYY.” Another fan complimented the family’s cuteness and wished them a Happy New Year.

Earlier, Jessie and Eric Decker competed in Season 4 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” on FOX. Jessie explained that being part of the show was emotionally challenging, especially as a military brat. “I think that, as we were there, and I saw how people are living in Morocco, it stirred up a frustration about how good we have it back home,” she said.

She reiterated her pride in her family’s military background and her desire to honor that heritage during the competition. Jessie also described the experience as a wake-up call to appreciate what U.S. service members endure.

Jessie James Decker’s family moments, from beach vacations to heartfelt New Year’s celebrations, continue to resonate with her fans. The Decker family’s bond and health are central themes in Jessie’s social media presence.