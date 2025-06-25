Jessie J Shares Her Journey After Breast Cancer Surgery

London, England — Jessie J has opened up about her experience with breast cancer after undergoing surgery last week. The 37-year-old singer shared details of her health journey on her verified Instagram account on June 24.

In her post, Jessie revealed that she has been diagnosed with early breast cancer. “This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours,” she wrote, adding a blood warning before sharing photos and videos from her hospital stay.

Jessie expressed gratitude to her medical team, saying, “Grateful to my doctor, surgeon, and all the nurses who cared for me, as well as my family and friends who came to visit.” She declared she is now home and waiting for test results, providing comfort to her fans by stating, “Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this!”

In one of her posts, Jessie humorously noted her partner, Chanan Safir Colman, and their young son, Sky, visiting her in the hospital. She jokingly mentioned Colman in a nurse’s outfit, stating, “No no, he isn’t, but funny to imagine.”

The pop star performed at the Capital’s Summertime Ball on June 15, marking her last show before surgery. During the concert at Wembley Stadium, attended by 75,000 fans, she told the audience, “Today this show is my last show before I go to beat breast cancer! It’s the most special thing and I’m so grateful for this life.”

Jessie first disclosed her cancer diagnosis on June 3, just before releasing her single “No Secrets.” She emphasized the importance of sharing her journey, saying, “I want to share it with my fans… I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life.”

Since her diagnosis, Jessie has been candid about the emotional process, expressing her hope that her story can provide strength to others facing similar challenges. One of her posts humorously added, “I’m getting to keep my nipples, that’s good.”

Jessie J’s openness about her health continues a pattern she established previously, having shared her experiences with Meniere’s disease and motherhood. Her journey has resonated with fans, who have expressed their support and love in response to her recent updates.