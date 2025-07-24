Sports
Jessika Ponchet Faces Barbora Palicova in Prague Open Quarterfinals
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Jessika Ponchet will take on Barbora Palicova in the WTA Prague Open quarterfinals on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. This matchup marks the first time the two players have faced each other in their careers.
Ponchet, currently ranked 162, advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Miriam Skoch, Anastasia Gasanova, and Nina Stojanovic. In her first-round victory over Stojanovic, Ponchet staged a strong comeback after dropping the first set, ultimately winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. She showed impressive stats, hitting 40 winners and winning 71% of her first serves.
“I felt really good on the court and managed to play aggressively,” Ponchet said after her win. “I’m just focused on my game.” With a 59% win-loss record over the past ten years, she aims to build on that momentum against Palicova.
Meanwhile, Palicova, ranked 179, reached the quarterfinals by defeating Priscilla Hon with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. She managed to hit 26 winners during the match and won 68% of her first serve points.
<p“This victory means a lot to me, and I hope to continue improving,” Palicova remarked. “Playing in such a competitive field helps me grow.”
Both players will look to harness their strong performances as they enter this crucial match. Sports analysts, including Tennis Tonic, have predicted Palicova might win in three sets based on initial odds, with Palicova set at 1.77 to win and Ponchet at 2.05.
The stakes are high as they compete for a spot in the semis, making this quarterfinal one of the highlights of the tournament.
