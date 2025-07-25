VATICAN CITY, Vatican City — Each summer, a new trend emerges from the Vatican, and 2025 reveals the latest phenomenon: the Jet2 Holiday Summer. Following two colorful summers, with previous years marked by hot pink and lime green smoke, this year’s anticipation has been overshadowed by the catchy ad campaign of Britain’s top tour operator.

In the past weeks, typical TikTok feeds have been dominated by humorous videos riffing on the advertisement for Jet2 Holidays. The campaign uses audio from Jess Glynne‘s 2015 hit song, accentuated by a cheerful British voice, promoting unforgettable vacation experiences. However, these videos show holidaymakers caught in chaotic comical situations, such as mishaps on inflatable slides and wild nightlife adventures.

This juxtaposition of summer fun with moments of chaos encapsulates what many label as a Jet2 Holiday Summer. It reflects how people are now trying to find enjoyment amidst uncontrollable circumstances. As TikTok now boasts over a million posts using the Jet2 theme, this trend has turned into a global phenomenon.

The campaign’s success has not only boosted Jet2 Holidays but also heightened Jess Glynne’s prominence on social media. Influencer Thomas O’Connor, a creative director, noted the trend in a video addressed to his followers. “It’s a Jet2 Holiday Summer whether you like it or not,” he stated, recognizing that recent events from politics to personal calamities could all be categorized under this theme.

The cultural impact of this trend is significant, particularly as the world grapples with uncertainty. The ups and downs of summer 2025 stand in stark contrast to the carefree spirit of the previous year, suggesting a deeper, troubling connection to current societal issues.

As the summer unfolds, whether through comical TikTok skits or real-life events, one thing remains clear: chaos and levity are intertwined this season—it’s undeniably a Jet2 Holiday Summer. It’s best summed up in Glynne’s words from the ad: “Darling, hold my hand.”