JetBlue Cuts Nonstop Flights to Tampa from Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — JetBlue Airways has announced the removal of nonstop flights from Newark to Tampa, one of Florida’s busiest airports. The change comes amid ongoing disruptions in air travel, which include mass cancellations and schedule alterations.

The airline’s website currently shows that there will be no direct flights between Newark and Tampa for over half of December. Flights are expected to resume with layovers beginning December 18, but nonstop flights won’t return until April 29, 2026. They will be priced at $79 per person for a one-way ticket.

This decision is part of a broader trend at JetBlue, which earlier this year cut routes from cities including Baltimore, Charlotte, and Bogota, Colombia. Additionally, the airline is discontinuing all services from T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island.

For travelers seeking alternatives, United Airlines offers numerous nonstop flights between Newark and Tampa at competitive prices in early 2026. Passengers might also consider flying into nearby airports, such as John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia, which both provide direct routes to Tampa.

Many travelers heading to the Tampa area do so to visit attractions outside of Disney World, such as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the nearby beaches. The drive to Tampa from Orlando takes about one to one and a half hours, making it a practical option for many.

JetBlue is known for its economic incentives in the past, but the current offer for its return to certain routes is significantly lower than before. The airline is set to receive $200,000 in marketing support per route along with waivers on some airport fees during its initial two years.

