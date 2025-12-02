News
JetBlue Cuts Nonstop Flights to Tampa from Newark
NEWARK, N.J. — JetBlue Airways has announced the removal of nonstop flights from Newark to Tampa, one of Florida’s busiest airports. The change comes amid ongoing disruptions in air travel, which include mass cancellations and schedule alterations.
The airline’s website currently shows that there will be no direct flights between Newark and Tampa for over half of December. Flights are expected to resume with layovers beginning December 18, but nonstop flights won’t return until April 29, 2026. They will be priced at $79 per person for a one-way ticket.
This decision is part of a broader trend at JetBlue, which earlier this year cut routes from cities including Baltimore, Charlotte, and Bogota, Colombia. Additionally, the airline is discontinuing all services from T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island.
For travelers seeking alternatives, United Airlines offers numerous nonstop flights between Newark and Tampa at competitive prices in early 2026. Passengers might also consider flying into nearby airports, such as John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia, which both provide direct routes to Tampa.
Many travelers heading to the Tampa area do so to visit attractions outside of Disney World, such as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the nearby beaches. The drive to Tampa from Orlando takes about one to one and a half hours, making it a practical option for many.
JetBlue is known for its economic incentives in the past, but the current offer for its return to certain routes is significantly lower than before. The airline is set to receive $200,000 in marketing support per route along with waivers on some airport fees during its initial two years.
Stay tuned to AllEars for the latest updates on air travel that could impact vacation plans.
Recent Posts
- Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Secures Seven-Year Contract Extension
- NFL Announces Week 16 Doubleheader Kickoff Times for Eagles and Bears
- Marvell Technology to Acquire Celestial AI for $3.25 Billion
- American Eagle Exceeds Expectations, Boosts Holiday Forecast
- Getafe and Navalcarnero Battle to Overtime in Copa del Rey Match
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Trade Rumors with Social Media Purge
- UFC 324 Features Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas
- Okta Shows Strong Earnings While CEO Highlights AI Potential
- Chukwueze Stars in Fulham’s Surprise Victory Over Tottenham
- Omnicom to Lay Off 4,000 Amid Advertising Shakeup
- FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown
- Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United
- CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations
- Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca Questions Referee Consistency After Draw with Arsenal
- Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea to Retire as Company Restructures Leadership
- Social Security Agency Plans to Cut Office Visits by 50%
- Barcelona Eyes Antonio Nusa in Transfer Plans
- Sunderland Leads Premier League Happiness Rankings Amid Season Turmoil
- Zendaya, Tom Holland Hold Off Wedding Despite Engagement Ring Reveal
- Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Faces Pressure Amid Team Struggles