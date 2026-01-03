News
JetBlue Launches Nonstop Flights from Cleveland to New York in March
CLEVELAND, Ohio – JetBlue Airways will begin daily nonstop service between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) starting March 30. This new route comes in response to strong demand from business and leisure travelers in Northeast Ohio.
The daily flight will depart Cleveland at 6 a.m. and arrive in New York City at 7:40 a.m. The return flight will leave JFK at 9:45 p.m., landing back in Cleveland at 11:55 p.m. JetBlue will operate this route using a 140-seat Airbus A220 aircraft.
“New York is not only a great destination and business hub, but it’s now another JetBlue gateway for Clevelanders and Northeast Ohioans,” said Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships.
JetBlue first entered the Cleveland market in 2015 after United Airlines closed its hub at Hopkins. The airline currently operates flights to Boston Logan International Airport and previously offered service to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers, Florida.
JetBlue is known for its customer-friendly amenities, including in-flight entertainment, complimentary Wi-Fi, extra legroom, and complimentary snacks. The new service will also offer connections to various destinations in the Caribbean, South America, and Europe from both Boston and JFK.
This announcement marks the second service expansion for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this week, with other initiatives aimed at increasing connectivity in the region.
