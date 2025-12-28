JetBlue Traveler Completes Epic ’25 for 25′ Challenge with Son

NEW YORK, New York — Steve Carroll, a New York-based nurse practitioner, recently completed JetBlue‘s “25 for 25” challenge, a unique promotion marking the airline’s 25th anniversary. Carroll and his 10-year-old son, Jackson, managed to fly to 25 unique cities between June 25 and December 31, earning themselves 350,000 points and Mosaic status for 25 years.

The challenge encourages travelers to explore JetBlue’s network and requires them to connect their loyalty number to each flight. Despite tight scheduling, Carroll found the experience rewarding and fun, with memorable moments including breakfast in Massachusetts, lunch in Washington, D.C., and dinner in Orlando on the same day.

“It was thrilling to plan and execute these trips, with layovers so tight we sometimes had no time for a bathroom break,” Carroll said. He noted that the chance for his son to enjoy travel perks like free bags, complimentary drinks, and early boarding was a significant motivation.

Completing the challenge required extensive planning, including careful route mapping and strategizing flight schedules. Their travels stretched from Los Angeles to Portland, Maine, and covered cities like Norfolk, Detroit, and Pittsburgh.

Carroll emphasized the camaraderie he found among other participants in a dedicated Facebook group for the challenge, revealing that over 500 people have successfully completed it so far. Together, they shared tips, routes, and experiences as they aimed for the goal of 25 years of Mosaic status.

The final leg of their journey took place on December 8, as they landed in Fort Myers, completing their challenge with weeks to spare. Carroll expressed gratitude for the unexpected connections made throughout their travel, highlighting the joy of meeting fellow challengers and exchanging travel stories.