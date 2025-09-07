Jets Face Off Against Steelers in Season Opener on Sunday

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets kick off their 2025 regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The matchup marks the debut of Aaron Glenn as head coach, facing off against Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, the NFL’s longest-tenured coach.

The Jets are hoping to turn the page after a challenging offseason. Glenn, who played for the Jets from 1994 to 2001, is taking charge of a franchise with a nine-year playoff drought. In a twist of fate, Justin Fields, the new Jets quarterback, will face his former team, and the Jets will also see veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers suit up for Pittsburgh.

Glenn acknowledged the nerves of debuting against such tough opponents, referencing his own first game as a player. “I was nervous — I know I was — and I’m sure I’ll be nervous for this one,” he said. “But at some point, it goes away, and I get dialed into what I have to do as a coach.”

In addition to coaching changes, the Jets have faced significant injuries. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending injury in practice, forcing a shuffle on the offensive line, including moving center Joe Tippmann to guard.

Despite the turmoil, the Jets are optimistic. “We want to be a fast, physical, and violent outfit,” offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. The team aims to improve upon last season’s dismal rushing performance, which ranked last in attempts and yards.

As excitement builds for the season opener, Glenn is determined for the Jets to create a new identity. “I want to be a team where the fans will look and say we’re proud of that team,” he stated. “If they say that, I’ll be happy.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, and fans are eager to see how this new-look Jets team will perform.