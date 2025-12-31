Jets Hoping to End Losing Streak Against Red Wings on New Year’s Eve

Detroit, MI – The Winnipeg Jets will face the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Jets, despite winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season, find themselves at the bottom of the NHL standings with a record of 15-18-4. In contrast, the Red Wings are thriving, currently sitting atop the Atlantic Division with a record of 23-14-3.

Winnipeg is desperate to snap a six-game losing streak as they enter this matchup. The Jets have managed only two wins in their last 13 games, which has left them tied for last in the NHL standings. Despite this, Winnipeg has a strong offense with stars like Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, both boasting 45 points this season.

Detroit has been in excellent form, winning seven of their last ten games and showing remarkable consistency. The Red Wings’ recent success can be attributed to key players like Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat, who are both averaging over a point per game.

Scheifele is expected to play a crucial role in the Jets’ effort tonight, having registered an assist in eight of his last 14 games. Meanwhile, Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has faced challenges but has shown improvement, recently stopping 18 of 20 shots against the Edmonton Oilers.

Detroit’s performance has been solid defensively as well, allowing an average of just 2.79 goals per game over their last 14 games. Both teams will be looking to establish momentum as the new year approaches.

This game marks the first meeting of the season between the Jets and the Red Wings. Both teams are eager to secure important points in a competitive league.

As they aim for victory, the Jets will hope to capitalize on their offensive talents and shake off their recent struggles, while the Red Wings will look to maintain their strong position in the playoff race.