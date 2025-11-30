Jets’ John Metchie III Impresses After Trade from Eagles

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have found a bright spot in their struggling season with the recent addition of wide receiver John Metchie III. Acquired through a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, Metchie has quickly made an impact on the field.

Since joining the Jets, the 25-year-old wide receiver has played in three games, showcasing his skills. Standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 187 pounds, Metchie has made significant contributions, recording six receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots.

Metchie was drafted in the second round out of the University of Alabama in 2022 but faced challenges early in his career. After missing the entire 2022 season due to leukemia treatment, he made his NFL debut in 2023 and saw limited action with the Houston Texans before being traded. His journey from serious illness to the NFL has inspired teammates and fans alike.

“He’s working hard and it shows,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn said, praising Metchie’s work ethic and determination. “His attitude and spirit have been great for the locker room.”

Metchie has a unique background, having been born in Taiwan and raised in Ghana and Canada, which adds to his diverse story. He was named a second-team All-SEC player during his college career, with notable performances that included over 900 receiving yards in 2020.

Despite being undersized compared to other receivers, Metchie’s speed has been a key asset. Coaches appreciate his technical skills and ability to run a diverse route tree, allowing him to create separation from defenders. His catch rate remains reliable, and he has shown a strong ability to perform under pressure.

“He’s a competitor and wants to make plays,” said a source close to the team. “His ability to adapt and grow is exciting for us.”

Metchie now looks to solidify his role as a vital part of the Jets’ offense moving forward as the team seeks to rebuild. His future appears bright as he continues to impress both on and off the field.