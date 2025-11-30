FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets made a series of trades leading up to the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 4, making more moves than any other team in the league, according to Spotrac. General manager Darren Mougey completed eight transactions, including two high-profile trades that shook up their roster.

Among the new arrivals are five players who are already contributing, providing depth at various positions. These trades focused on young talents tied to cap-friendly contracts, all slated to remain with the team through 2026.

One standout player is an unnamed slot receiver who has scored two touchdowns in three games since joining the Jets, surpassing his total from the first 36 games of his career. Coach Aaron Glenn praised his work ethic, noting his rigorous pre-practice routine.

Another recent acquisition, a wide receiver acquired in a separate deal, has notched three receptions but is seen as a critical piece in the Jets’ receiving game. His ability to separate from defenders has led the Jets to regard him as a valuable asset for the future.

Defensive tackle Phillips is quickly becoming a team leader, recording 33 run stops according to Next Gen Stats. His performance has exceeded expectations since the trade was made in August, cementing his role as a key defender for the Jets.

“We want players who can make an impact on the field and in the locker room,” Mougey said. “These trades reflect our commitment to building a stronger team.”

The Jets have added 11 new players since training camp, marking a significant roster turnover that has occurred without a major injury outbreak. This strategy aims to strengthen all levels of the squad, as Mougey looks to optimize the roster for the future.

Despite the team’s struggles with a 2-9 record, Glenn continues to receive support from owner Woody Johnson, who acknowledges the need for a sustainable building process. Johnson’s patience has helped previous coaches endure tough seasons, and it appears he values long-term growth.

As the Jets prepare to face another backup quarterback this Sunday, they are also keeping an eye on potential quarterback acquisitions for next season. The team is positioned attractively for the upcoming draft, holding a 13.6% chance to secure the No. 1 overall pick.

With the deadline now passed, the Jets look forward to integrating their new players and completing the season on a high note.