Jets May Pursue Giants QB DeVito Following Preseason Shifts

East Rutherford, New Jersey — As the NFL preseason progresses, the New York Jets are considering an opportunity to claim quarterback Tommy DeVito off waivers from the New York Giants. The Jets struggled with quarterback depth due to injuries to Tyrod Taylor and rookie Brady Cook during recent practices.

DeVito, who was the No. 4 quarterback for the Giants during training camp, might find a better chance with the Jets. The Jets held a free-agent tryout after their injuries and are looking at all options to secure a reliable backup. The Jets concluded joint practices with the Giants and must make significant decisions before they finalize their roster.

“Sometimes, a perfect match can be overlooked even when both sides share a field,” Brian Costello reported, highlighting the idea that DeVito may fit better with the Jets given their situation.

The Jets are expected to re-sign DeVito to their practice squad but could swoop in with a waiver claim to offer him a more promising role. The Giants’ head coach has confirmed that they would prefer to develop DeVito but face the reality of roster limitations as they approach the regular season.

In preseason action, both New York teams have shown strong performances. The Giants defeated the Bills 34-25 in their opener, while the Jets triumphed over the Packers 30-10. The Jets’ new QB1, Justin Fields, played impressively, with backup quarterbacks Brady Cook and Adrian Martinez also making solid contributions. With the competition heating up, both teams are eager to see how their quarterbacks will perform in their upcoming matchup.

As they face off in the highly anticipated Snoopy Bowl at MetLife Stadium, the outcomes of these alignments may heavily influence the direction of the Jets’ and Giants’ seasons.