Jets Quarterback Justin Fields in Concussion Protocol After Loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is in concussion protocol following a fourth-quarter hit during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Fields’ status for Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is now uncertain, adding to the team’s concerns as they seek to avoid an 0-3 start.

The injury occurred when Fields was sacked by Bills defensive end Joey Bosa, causing the back of his helmet to slam into the turf. He finished the game with a career-low QBR of 1.1, completing just 3 of 11 passes for 27 yards and losing a fumble.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor stepped in after Fields’ injury. In limited action, he completed 7 of 11 passes for 56 yards and threw a touchdown. Taylor’s experience could be crucial as the Jets prepare for a potential start in Week 3 if Fields cannot clear protocol.

Head coach Aaron Glenn expressed frustration with the team’s performance. The Jets fell to the Bills, 30-10, and Glenn criticized both himself and the players for the poor showing. “It’s not OK to lose like that,” he said. “We’ve got to be better all around.”

Glenn reiterated the need for discipline and highlighted missed tackles and penalties that hampered the Jets’ effort. The team was outrushed 224 yards to 100 and experienced confusion on both offense and defense.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson emphasized the need for a better rhythm and execution, stating, “It’s frustrating when we had a good plan and then lay an egg when it matters.”

As the team awaits updates on Fields, Glenn will prepare plans for both quarterbacks, focusing on Taylor should Fields remain unavailable. “We have to look at it that way,” Glenn said regarding the quarterback situation.

This is Fields’ first documented concussion in the NFL, though he had one during his college career at Ohio State, making his recovery a point of concern as the Jets aim to turn around their season.