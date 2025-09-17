Sports
Jets Quarterback Justin Fields in Concussion Protocol After Loss
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is in concussion protocol following a fourth-quarter hit during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Fields’ status for Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is now uncertain, adding to the team’s concerns as they seek to avoid an 0-3 start.
The injury occurred when Fields was sacked by Bills defensive end Joey Bosa, causing the back of his helmet to slam into the turf. He finished the game with a career-low QBR of 1.1, completing just 3 of 11 passes for 27 yards and losing a fumble.
Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor stepped in after Fields’ injury. In limited action, he completed 7 of 11 passes for 56 yards and threw a touchdown. Taylor’s experience could be crucial as the Jets prepare for a potential start in Week 3 if Fields cannot clear protocol.
Head coach Aaron Glenn expressed frustration with the team’s performance. The Jets fell to the Bills, 30-10, and Glenn criticized both himself and the players for the poor showing. “It’s not OK to lose like that,” he said. “We’ve got to be better all around.”
Glenn reiterated the need for discipline and highlighted missed tackles and penalties that hampered the Jets’ effort. The team was outrushed 224 yards to 100 and experienced confusion on both offense and defense.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson emphasized the need for a better rhythm and execution, stating, “It’s frustrating when we had a good plan and then lay an egg when it matters.”
As the team awaits updates on Fields, Glenn will prepare plans for both quarterbacks, focusing on Taylor should Fields remain unavailable. “We have to look at it that way,” Glenn said regarding the quarterback situation.
This is Fields’ first documented concussion in the NFL, though he had one during his college career at Ohio State, making his recovery a point of concern as the Jets aim to turn around their season.
Recent Posts
- Actor Sean Kaufman Reflects on Breakout Role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
- Korea Open Tennis Championships Set to Begin in Seoul
- EA FC 26 Launch Details: Early Access and Editions Revealed
- Linkin Park Reenergizes Fans With Maryland Comeback Concert
- Bull Attorneys Expand Legal Services for Car Accident Victims in Kansas
- Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Gas Leak Causes Traffic Alert in Oklahoma City
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show