Jets Rookie Jamaal Pritchett Aims to Shine at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jamaal Pritchett took a moment to soak in the atmosphere of Lambeau Field on Saturday night, where he played in his first NFL preseason game as a member of the New York Jets. The 22-year-old wide receiver, who hails from a small town in Alabama, was determined to embrace the experience.

“It’s what everybody dreams of,” said Pritchett, who was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent this year. “I’m ready to compete. I gotta take it in and thank God.”

Pritchett has much to prove during the preseason. Standing at 5-foot-8, he has long been considered undersized, but his speed and tenacity have helped him stand out in training camp and OTAs. “Just to showcase my talent,” he said about his goals for the preseason, “and show the coaches I can make plays and they can trust me.”

With competition for a spot on the 53-man roster fierce, a standout performance could be crucial for Pritchett. His experience returning punts — he returned one for a touchdown in college — could be key to his chances. “He’s a smaller guy that has a lot of fight to him,” said Jets coach Aaron Glenn. “His ability to hit it north-and-south has shown up quite a bit. I’m looking forward to seeing him not just on the receiving end but catching punts also.”

Growing up in Jackson, Alabama, a town with fewer than 5,000 residents, Pritchett faced limited interest from college recruiters. “They said I was small, undersized, so I wasn’t heavily recruited,” he recalled.

He initially attended Tuskegee University before transferring to South Alabama, where he walked on and earned a scholarship after a strong performance. Last season, he recorded 91 catches for 1,127 yards and nine touchdowns and impressed scouts with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Pritchett now finds himself competing with Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, and Arian Smith for a roster spot, as well as veterans Allen Lazard and Tyler Johnson, who do not play special teams. “I’ve got to do stuff to make the team,” he admitted. “Whatever happens, happens. I just know that I put my best foot forward each and every day to make the team.”