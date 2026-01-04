Jets Seek Redemption Against Senators After Eight-Game Winless Streak

OTTAWA, Canada – The Winnipeg Jets face the Ottawa Senators tonight in a critical NHL matchup at 7 p.m. ET at the Canadian Tire Centre. Both teams are looking for a much-needed victory, with the Jets struggling through an eight-game winless streak.

Winnipeg (15-20-4) has had a rocky road trip, struggling with two one-goal losses to Detroit and Toronto. In a recent interview, head coach Scott Arniel emphasized the team’s past success in close games, stating, “In the last three years, we were one of the best teams in the league in one-goal games.” He noted that the current mindset needs to shift to regain that competitive edge.

The Jets aim to avenge a previous loss to Ottawa, where a last-minute goal led to a 3-2 defeat. As they prepare, players express their determination. Team leader Mark Scheifele, with 20 goals this season, remarked, “We just have to keep the faith that we are a strong team.”

In contrast, the Senators (19-15-5) are on a positive track, winning six of their last ten games. They displayed resilience in their last game, defeating Washington 4-3 after being down 2-0. Coach Travis Green attributed the comeback to a fiery locker-room address, saying, “Guys wanted the puck and wanted to be in the battle the last two periods.”

Both teams have critical injuries to manage. For Ottawa, Linus Ullmark is absent for personal reasons, while Lars Eller remains out with a foot injury. On the Jets’ side, player Nino Niederreiter, who has been underwhelmed by the team’s performance, shared, “It’s been a learning process for myself to stay with it, don’t get overly frustrated.”

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT, and all eyes will be on both teams as they look to shift their seasons in a competitive Eastern Conference landscape.