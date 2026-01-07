Jets Seek Victory Against Struggling Golden Knights on Home Ice

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET. Both teams are desperate for a win after struggling in recent games, with Winnipeg on a nine-game losing streak and Vegas experiencing a five-game skid.

The Jets currently sit at the bottom of the NHL standings with 34 points, while the Golden Knights are fighting for playoff position with a record of 17-11-12. A victory is crucial for both teams to regain momentum in this tightly contested matchup.

In an effort to spark some success, Jets head coach Scott Arniel has made lineup changes. The first line will feature Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Alex Iafallo, who previously showcased strong chemistry. Gabe Vilardi will join Cole Perfetti and Jonathan Toews on the second line to enhance their two-way play. The bottom six has also seen new combinations with Morgan Barron paired with Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter.

On the defensive roster, Haydn Fleury could potentially return to action, while Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal for Winnipeg. He faces off against Carter Hart, who has found success against the Jets in past matchups.

The absence of key players for Vegas, including Alex Pietrangelo and starting goalie Adin Hill, adds to their challenges. However, Jack Eichel returns to lead the team offensively. The Golden Knights’ performance in goaltending will be critical, as they have struggled with limiting shots and allowing goals.

With both teams eyeing a reset, tonight’s game should attract attention as they both look to break out of their slumps and re-establish their standings in the league.