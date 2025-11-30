Jets Struggle with QB Situation as Rebuild Continues into 2026

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets are in the midst of a rocky season, currently sitting at 2-9 as they head into Week 13 of the NFL season. After benching quarterback Justin Fields just before Thanksgiving, the Jets are wrestling with the critical question of their long-term quarterback situation.

Head Coach Aaron Glenn, who is trying to establish a foundation for the team reminiscent of the Detroit Lions‘ recent rebuild, finds himself in a precarious position. The Jets have had a disappointing season, and skepticism surrounds their ability to bounce back. Their string of misfortunes has led them to this current statewide assessment.

Fields, who the Jets signed as a free agent last March, has struggled significantly, contributing to his benching. “We have tried to make the best evaluations based on the situation at hand,” Glenn said in a press conference. The Jets’ previous experiences with quarterbacks, such as Zach Wilson, loom large over this situation, reminding fans of the challenges they face.

The team’s 2026 offseason brings even more uncertainty. With no clear starting quarterback in sight, the Jets might miss out on top prospects like Drake Maye and Caleb Williams, who have driven other rebuilding teams forward. Comments from Glenn reveal that there is a significant need for assessment within the organization, “I look inward at myself… Am I putting the quarterback in the right position?” he stated.

Defensively, the Jets are also among the worst in several statistical categories, including being on track to set a record for fewest turnovers in NFL history. “We talk about it every day,” linebacker Quincy Williams remarked. The Jets have only one takeaway this season, setting them apart as an historically ineffective defense.

Despite these difficulties, there are some positive signs. Players like defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and wide receiver Garrett Wilson have shown potential, raising hopes for the future. Glenn remains optimistic, indicating that although the current season is grim, his team is building for a brighter outcome. “We’re trying to build things the right way,” he asserted.

As they prepare for the upcoming draft and the free agency period, the Jets may look to bolster their roster with talent to support their rebuild. With their draft position uncertain, Glenn understands that success in the upcoming draft could dictate the direction of the franchise.

The Jets’ next steps will be crucial. As the 2026 season approaches, fans and players alike are hopeful for improvements. The coaching staff and management will have their work cut out for them in order to develop a competitive team capable of delivering consistent results.