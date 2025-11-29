Jets Struggle Without Clear Quarterback Solution as Season Continues

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Jets are facing significant challenges in the NFL, finding themselves at 2-9 as of Nov. 28, 2025. Under the guidance of Coach Aaron Glenn, who is drawing inspiration from the Detroit Lions’ successful rebuild, the team has failed to find long-term stability at the quarterback position to lead them forward.

After signing Justin Fields as a free agent last March, the Jets hoped to uncover a diamond in the rough. However, Fields’ performance has been disappointing, resulting in his benching before Thanksgiving. This left the Jets once again searching for a reliable quarterback after moving on from Aaron Rodgers.

Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks has struggled to create an aggressive defense, with the Jets currently sitting at the bottom of the league in interceptions and turnovers. The Jets made history by not recording an interception in their first 11 games, a stark contrast to their ambitions for a stronger defensive presence.

Offensive struggles have been equally concerning. Offensive Coordinator Tanner Engstrand acknowledged the need for growth, stating, “I always want to look at myself first” when evaluating the team’s performance. The connection between the coaching staff and player development remains under scrutiny as the Jets approach the offseason.

Despite the frustrations, Glenn insists on a winning mindset. “We play the game to win,” he said, mirroring a sentiment from former Jets Coach Herm Edwards. Fans remain hopeful yet skeptical, bearing witness to recurring patterns of close losses and mental mistakes throughout the season.

The upcoming NFL Draft offers a potential lifeline with promising quarterbacks like Drake Maye and Caleb Williams projected to be selected. However, the Jets currently sit in a tough spot, competing against other teams with major quarterback needs.

As they look towards 2026, the Jets aim to resolve pressing issues on both offense and defense. The roster needs an influx of talent and the coaching staff must refine their strategies to turn around what has been a challenging season.