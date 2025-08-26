Jets Waive Malachi Corley After One Season as Third-Round Pick

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets made a surprising decision Tuesday, waiving wide receiver Malachi Corley after just one season. This move came on the NFL’s cutdown day as teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players.

Corley, a third-round draft pick from Western Kentucky, was selected No. 65 overall in the 2024 draft. Although he was regarded as a talented player, his time with the Jets proved to be short-lived. Insiders speculated that he struggled to fit into the new coaching staff’s plans.

A report noted, “The former 3rd-round pick out of Western Kentucky is a talented player who needed a change of scenery and a better scheme fit.” It was evident that Corley faced tough competition during training camp, making his chances of securing a roster spot slim.

In his rookie season, Corley played in nine games, recording only three catches for 16 yards. He also rushed the ball twice for 26 yards. An early-season fumble seemed to hamper his confidence and hinder his development with the team.

The Jets showcased several younger wide receivers this summer, which helped to make Corley expendable. Despite being waived, he may still attract interest from other teams due to his potential.

This decision marks a missed opportunity for the Jets, who hoped Corley would thrive in their system.