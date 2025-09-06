Jett Lawrence Claims Victory as SMX Playoffs Begin at zMAX Dragway

CONCORD, North Carolina: Jett Lawrence won the opening moto of the SuperMotocross World Championship at zMAX Dragway on September 6, 2025. Lawrence secured the holeshot and defended against strong challenges from Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton.

The race faced inclement weather, leading to the cancellation of the second motos due to lightning and diminishing daylight. As a result, the overall results were based solely on Moto 1, allowing Lawrence to earn full points for the win.

Lawrence initially created a two-second gap over Tomac, who pursued aggressively for much of the race. “It’s kind of getting to the point that it’s close enough to the limit,” Lawrence said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining control in challenging conditions.

Tomac managed to keep pace until he fell late in the race, allowing Sexton to capitalize and take second place. “I thought I had the holeshot and just blew the first turn,” Sexton reflected on his early struggles. “Eli went down, which gave me a gift.”

Hunter Lawrence and RJ Hampshire rounded out the top five, while Justin Cooper, the top-seeded rider entering the weekend, faced difficulties after falling early, finishing in 11th place.

As discussions continue about track conditions and strategy for the next rounds, Lawrence’s victory sets a thrilling tone for the remainder of the playoffs, with expectations high for the upcoming races.