Jewell Loyd Stars as Aces Defeat Valkyries 101-77

LAS VEGAS, NV — Jewell Loyd tied a franchise record with seven 3-pointers, scoring a season-high 27 points as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Golden State Valkyries 101-77 on Sunday afternoon. The Aces bounced back from a heavy defeat the previous game, showing their strength in this matchup against the Valkyries.

The game tipped off just 25 hours after the Aces’ last outing, but they quickly took control, leading 50-25 at halftime. Aces reserves contributed significantly, scoring 25 points compared to the two points from the Valkyries’ bench.

Loyd’s impressive performance included making seven of her 11 attempts from beyond the arc, matching the franchise record for 3-pointers in a game. Jackie Young added 20 points, A'ja Wilson contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Chelsea Gray chipped in with 11 points.

Ilana Rupert led the Valkyries with 17 points and eight rebounds. Laeticia Amihere and Kaila Charles scored 14 and 13 points, respectively. Despite the loss, the Valkyries had achieved three consecutive road victories prior to their faceoff with the Aces.

The Aces started strong, scoring 27 points in the first quarter while holding the Valkyries to just 14. Following a rough shooting stretch by Golden State in the second quarter that saw them go just 4 for 20 from the field, the Aces took advantage and continued to build their lead.

In a notable moment, Valkyries’ Janelle Salaun was ejected with a Flagrant 2 foul late in the second quarter for knocking Loyd to the ground, resulting in free throws for Loyd and a buzzer-beater by Kirstan Bell that capped off the half.

As the second half unfolded, the Aces maintained their lead. The final period saw Loyd hit her seventh three-pointer, establishing her mark in franchise history. The game concluded with a score of 101-77, marking a dominant performance from Las Vegas.

The Aces return to the court Wednesday for a rematch against the Valkyries, with the game set to air at 7 p.m. PT.