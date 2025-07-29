Jewelry Influencer Attacked and Robbed in Queens Heist

Queens, NY – Moshe Haimoff, known as “The Watch King,” was attacked with a Taser and robbed of $560,000 worth of jewelry last week in a shocking daylight heist. The incident occurred outside his home on Wednesday morning, as captured by surveillance cameras.

Haimoff, 39, reported that he was approached by one of the masked thieves, who was dressed in a construction vest, while he stood near his SUV at about 10 a.m. The suspect pinned him to the ground, while an accomplice joined in to steal a valuable watch, chain, and three bracelets, Haimoff said.

The robbers fled in a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV, which had a driver waiting nearby, according to police reports. Haimoff expressed his fear of the incident and stated, “I’m scared to leave my house now… I can’t because now they know where I live.”

The influencer, boasting over 2 million social media followers and high-profile clients like Pete Davidson, suggested the robbery was a targeted attack. He noted that his neighbor left just moments before him and was not harmed. Thankfully, he did not take his 13-year-old son to work that day.

During the struggle, Haimoff was stunned in the leg by one of the thieves, causing him to fall as he attempted to flee. The attackers initially grabbed another piece of jewelry but discarded it after noticing it featured his logo, “WK.”

Haimoff’s stolen watch was valued at around $400,000, with the total jewelry loss estimated at $559,000 by the NYPD. He sustained cuts and bruises during the attack and was treated at New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

In the aftermath, he expressed his gratitude for surviving, stating, “Thank God I’m alive. That’s all that matters.” He has since hired 24/7 security to protect himself and has been cautious whenever he leaves his house.

No arrests have been made yet, but authorities continue to search for the suspects, having released images of the robbers and their getaway vehicle.

Haimoff remains defiant, insisting that the attack will not hinder his life, saying, “They’re not gonna stop my life, man.”