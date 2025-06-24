Jewish Bombshell Elan Bibas Set for Love Island Debut

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tensions rise as a new contestant joins the popular reality show “Love Island” this Monday night. Elan Bibas, a Jewish influencer from Canada, is entering Casa Amor, a twist location on the show. His arrival promises to turn up the heat in the villa.

Monday night follows a dramatic elimination episode where Jeremiah White and Hannah Fields were sent home, leaving the remaining islanders reeling. Casa Amor is known for shaking up relationships, as it separates couples and introduces new bombshells like Bibas, setting the stage for intrigue, betrayal, and romance.

Bibas, who earned a place on the Dean’s List while studying computer engineering at Queen’s University in Ontario, is no stranger to the spotlight. Prior to his stint on “Love Island,” he co-founded a successful tech company, Cycle AI, which was acquired in 2024. Currently, he works as a consultant in building AI tools.

The 24-year-old grew up in Richmond Hill, Ontario, in a Jewish family. His father, Shlomo, hails from Caracas, Venezuela, while his mother, Heather, is Canadian. Elan has recently developed a following on social media, sharing content on wellness, fitness, and lifestyle tips as he embraces his role as an influencer.

With a strong connection to his Jewish heritage, Bibas’s name reflects his roots; “Elan” means ‘oak tree’ in Hebrew. In 2014, he celebrated his bar mitzvah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, showing his deep ties to Israel.

Elan’s participation in “Love Island” has stirred controversy, with some fans campaigning against him on social media. Critics have spread false information about his background, claiming he served in the Israeli Defense Forces. Elan has stated he attended college directly after high school and has only visited Israel twice.

As the third openly Jewish contestant on the U.S. version of the show, Bibas aims to represent his identity authentically during his time on screen. He follows in the footsteps of previous Jewish contestants Josh Goldstein and Gabe Sadowsky.

The anticipation builds for Elan’s arrival in Casa Amor, as islanders prepare for new connections and potential heartbreak.