World
Jewish Identity Endures Amid Antisemitic Acts and Personal Connections
NEW YORK, United States — A recent experience underscored the complexities of Jewish identity during the festive season. After attending a Hanukkah event at a Chabad synagogue, a family took an Uber back to their hotel. Their driver, an older woman, revealed she was also Jewish but had not attended synagogue in many years.
As they talked, she expressed her fondness for celebrating Hanukkah and Passover with her grandchildren, sharing warm memories of lighting the menorah and preparing a Seder. Despite her distance from formal Jewish practices, she stated, “I don’t know a lot about it, but I love being Jewish.” This sentiment highlighted a reality familiar to many: the lingering cultural memory amidst fading religious observance.
This conversation was uplifting, showcasing the enduring love for one’s identity even in the absence of deep knowledge. It reflected a broader phenomenon within the Jewish diaspora — individuals quietly yearning for a connection to their heritage.
However, shortly after this encounter, a troubling event pierced the holiday spirit. In Kew Gardens, someone vandalized a menorah placed outside a food pantry, desecrating a symbol that represents hope and light. This act of antisemitism is part of a troubling trend of rising hatred that threatens not only the safety of Jewish communities but also the broader fabric of tolerance.
The destruction of the menorah conjures painful memories of historical persecution while reinforcing a collective need for vigilance. In witnessing both connection and disconnection during this season of light, the dualities of the Jewish experience emerge sharply.
Judaism’s survival hinges on facing external threats and rekindling an inner flame of identity and learning. As Jews light menorahs each Hanukkah, they assert that darkness will not prevail. Each candle symbolizes remembrance and resilience — evidencing a steadfast bond with their faith and community.
Through small acts of kindness or standing against hate, the message remains clear: the enduring flame of understanding, courage, and love must guide the Jewish community. The commitment to practice and celebrate their heritage continues, serving as a renewal of faith.
“To be Jewish is not only to remember—but to renew,” the author emphasizes, encapsulating the powerful connection between identity, love, and cultural heritage.
